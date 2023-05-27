The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth arts precinct uncertainty affects other local projects

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 27 2023 - 3:30pm
The proposed site for a new mural celebrating women and freedom. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The proposed site for a new mural celebrating women and freedom. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A mural project celebrating women is up in the air as uncertainty around Tamworth's arts precinct makes a mess for other artworks.

