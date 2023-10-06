Picking up the bat again after almost three decades has for Craig Cox been like reacquainting with a long lost old friend.
"From the first ball I hit, I've absolutely loved getting back to it," he said.
Cox is one of the Tamworth over 60s newest recruits and comes with a pretty handy resume, one that, before even taking to the crease for the Magpies, has seen him parachuted in to play for NSW at the upcoming over 60s Nationals Championships.
To be played in Perth in November, the make-up of the NSW sides will be finalised following next week's state titles in Dubbo.
The week-long tournament gets underway on Monday, and comes as the vets season really swings into action.
This weekend the Magpies' 50s are in Armidale for the first Doug Walters Cup carnival of the season.
Then following on from the 60s carnival, the 70s are in Armidale for their state championships.
The 60s will contest Division 2 and have been bolstered by a few outside recruits, and Cox, who Tamworth vets president Greg Kellett will be a handy addition in the top-middle order.
It was a post from Kellett, calling out for players, that sparked Cox's comeback.
After seeing it, his wife Louise suggested he have a game with them.
Feeling ready to get back into some competitive sport after recovering from a bike crash about four years ago and, on his surgeon's advice, no longer able to ride on the road anymore, he thought why not give it a ago.
Sustaining a Grade 5 separation of the AC joint in his left shoulder, along with nine broken ribs and a punctured lung, he is still a bit restricted bowling and fielding with his shoulder, but it doesn't really bother his batting, which is his forte.
After deciding to sign-up, the first order of business was to get himself some kit.
When he'd retired he'd given all his gear away to his nephews. He still has a few bats but they are "just old museum pieces now".
Training with the Magpies, who he said have been very welcoming and accommodating, for the last couple of months, before that he would drag Louise down to the nets for a hit, initially with a tennis ball and then working his way up.
Fortunately he found it all came back pretty easily: "like riding a bike" was how he put it.
"It didn't really feel like I've been away from it very long at all," Cox said.
He was 'in the day' a cricketer of some repute.
He played NSW CHS 1sts, made his first grade debut for Maitland when he was 15, and played a number of seasons of first grade in Newcastle.
Among the things he is looking forward to about next week is catching up with a few of his old mates that he used to play with.
He's also looking forward to just being part of the Tamworth team and the general "tomfoolery that goes around with cricket".
