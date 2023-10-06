The Northern Daily Leader
Christine Myers and Carol White jetting west for 2023 Australian Senior Sides Championships

By Samantha Newsam
October 6 2023 - 11:30am
South Tamworth's Carol White and Christine Myers will take to the green for NSW at the senior sides nationals, which get underway in Perth on Sunday. Picture by Gareth Gardner
No matter how many times you do it, representing your state never loses its lustre.

