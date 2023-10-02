A DRIVER has been charged in the wake of a fatal crash which killed a man during the long-weekend.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a Mazda BT-50 ute and a Toyota Hilux had collided.
The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old man, and his 28-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Tragically, the driver could not be saved, and died at the scene.
READ ALSO:
The woman was taken to Tamworth hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
The Mazda driver, also a 27-year-old man, and two passengers were treated for minor injuries.
They were taken to Bingara hospital in a stable condition.
In the wake of the crash, officers attached to the New England Police District cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.
The scene was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following the investigation, police arrested the 27-year-old driver of the Mazda at Armidale Police Station on Sunday, October 1.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and his licence was suspended.
The man is expected to front Armidale Local Court in November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.