A MAGISTRATE has called out a disqualified driver for having "no regard" for the law before ordering him to spend months behind bars.
Kori Campbell appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week when he was sentenced to a 10-month prison sentence after he was caught driving while disqualified.
Magistrate Roger Prowse told the 33-year-old he had run himself out of any other option other than full-time custody.
"You seem to think the law doesn't apply to you," Mr Prowse said.
Court documents reveal police were patrolling Goonoo Goonoo Road on August 16, 2023 when they spotted Campbell after he made an illegal right hand turn out of Craigends Lane.
READ ALSO:
Officers activated their warning lights, and pulled the white Holden rodeo over to speak with Campbell.
When asked to produce his licence, the 33-year-old told police he didn't have one.
"Of course you didn't have one because you keep being disqualified," Mr Prowse said in court.
At the time Campbell was pulled over by police, he had been disqualified from driving since March 20, 2023.
He had already been caught driving while disqualified on March 21, when he was stopped for a random breath test on Cole Road, in West Tamworth.
At the time of the offending in August, Campbell was also serving another disqualified driving sentence after he was caught travelling on Woodward Avenue on January 9, 2023 while disqualified.
"You keep committing offences time, after time, after time," Mr Prowse told the court.
"You obviously have no regard for complying with the law whatsoever."
Mr Prowse said due to the repeat offending, and Campbell's criminal record, the only option was a term of imprisonment.
He convicted the 33-year-old and sentenced him to 10 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of five months.
Campbell was also ordered to pay a $900 fine.
He will first be eligible for parole in February 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.