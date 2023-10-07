The Northern Daily Leader
Narrabri women's side remember late former coach Will Guest after breakthrough premiership

SN
By Samantha Newsam
October 7 2023 - 12:30pm
Narrabri co-captain Toni Gale and co-coach Mick Coffey have both paid tribute to the part late former coach Will Guest played in their premiership triumph.
Before every game, even their trial games, Narrabri women's co-coach Mick Coffey would collect a pocket full of dirt from late former coach Will Guest's grave.

