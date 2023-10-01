Spain isn't somewhere you probably immediately think of as a rugby tour destination, but Scarlett Slade is on the countdown to what promises to be the best experience of her career so far.
In December the "excited" Quirindi teenager will travel to the home of Picasso, paella and bullfighting with the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy.
Established last year, the academy aims to develop young players and coaches, and provide them with opportunities to experience the world stage that they otherwise might not get.
The 15-year-old was a 'wildcard selection' for the under 16s girls side after impressing with her performances and conduct co-captaining the NSW Country 16s, with Country coaching coordinator Mat Thomas approaching her about joining the Raptors at the NSW Junior Rugby Union (NSWJRU) Regionals.
"It's the first time they've taken a girls side away," mum Jess said.
For Scarlett, the first time she's ever been overseas, December 7 can't come quick enough.
Asked what she is most looking forward to, she said she's "excited for everything really".
"Barcelona, Madrid and Seville they'll go between," Jess said.
"And they'll do tours, training and play four games."
It was Jess that initially inspired Scarlett to take up rugby.
Joining the Lions for their inaugural Central North season in 2019, the story goes that after watching her for a few games, Scarlett asked if she could sign-up to play.
Starting out with the Quirindi under 13s, she "just loved it".
She was the only girl in the side, but as she reflects now that probably helped her.
"It toughened me up," she said.
Over the ensuing years she has developed into one of the best young talents in the bush with this year her second in the Country 16s side. She was also co-captain of the Central North team.
Playing locally with the combined Quirindi/Scone team in the Friday night North West Youth Rugby Competition, she is looking forward to next season being eligible to step up to the women's competition.
It will be a very busy couple of months before she heads off.
Next weekend she will suit up for the Central North under 17s girls at the State 7s Championships at Forster/Tuncurry.
After that she has training with the Raptors in Sydney every weekend until they fly out.
To help offset some of the financial impost a close family friend, Sally Stockwell, has set up a GoFundMe page.
"She's a pretty big supporter of her (Scarlett)," Jess said.
Anyone wishing to support Scarlett can via this link
