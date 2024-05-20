'Unbelievable for us': Thompson's star shines bright after a big night

When he turned up to Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday, Koopa Thompson didn't feel at his best.
The 16-year-old from Coonabarabran spent the evening prior with his family, celebrating his sister's 18th birthday.
Their party carried on into the wee hours of the night, and he made the two-hour journey to Tamworth the next day on "not much sleep".
So, naturally, the Narrabri Blues under 18s hooker didn't come into their game against the North Tamworth Bears expecting one of his best performances. But in the course of their dramatic 30-26 win (featuring three Thompson tries), that's exactly what he delivered.
"Koopa was unbelievable for us today," Blues coach Lee Browning said.
"He might've been a bit under the weather, but he played unbelievably well for us today and was by far our Players' Player."
Born and raised in Coonabarabran, Thompson is in just his second year with the Blues.
He first played for them in 2022, when he "just wanted to try something new".
This year, his hometown (whic he has represented throughout the rest of his footy career) didn't have an under 18s, so he rejoined Narrabri.
"I live over in Coona, so it's hard to make training," Thompson said.
"It's hard to get over there each week to train with the boys and get people to training ... but I've known them all since 2022, and they asked me to come back this year. They're all my best mates now, like brothers."
That off-field closeness is yet to be fully replicated on the field just yet for the Blues.
And though Sunday's game was one of the most exciting of 2024 so far, it left Browning frustrated.
The Bears led 20-12 at half time, but Narrabri struck back in the second half and surged to a four-point victory which was still up for grabs with two minutes left. While the spectators enjoyed the performances from both sides, Browning believed it to be "probably the worst we played this year".
"It's just frustrating that we let them get so many points on us early," he said.
"Our stupid mistakes kept us in the game. We should be better, we will be better next time."
Thompson was one of the players who left the ground with his stock enhanced.
It was a foreboding performance from a young man in his first season of under 18s - although he didn't feel any nerves stepping up an age group in a stronger competition than the one in which Coonabarabran plays.
"It's definitely much tougher [in Group 4], but that's how you grow," Thompson said.
"I wasn't really nervous, because I'd played a few games up in the 18s before. And I've always versed bigger boys, I'm a smaller fella."
