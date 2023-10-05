Kaiden Lahrs's mobile-phone contact entry for his father includes an old photo of the latter that captured him in full glory.
The photo was taken more a decade ago, when Tom Lahrs - or Learoyd-Lahrs to rugby league fans - was playing for the Canberra Raiders.
He is face-to-face, menacingly, with fellow big man Keith Galloway of Wests Tigers, each man grabbing the jersey of the other with a hand.
As Kaiden, the Australian Schoolboys No. 8 and vice-captain this year and a North Queensland Cowboys signing, attempts to create his own rugby league legacy, the image is a constant reminder that his old man blazed a similar path.
Now, all these years later, Lahrs is a 38-year-old father of four whose 120-game, 12-year NRL career ended in 2015 - his celebrated journey interspersed with Australia and NSW selections.
Based in Townsville after relocating his family north three years ago, the former NRL enforcer hung up his boots after playing for North Tamworth in 2016 - only to emerge from retirement at the Koori Knockout at Tuggerah last weekend.
Running out for the Tamworth Crows at the Indigenous rugby league carnival reminded him of why he loved playing the game so much despite pulling up "terribly", as he put it.
"I wasn't sure how I was gonna pull up," he said over the phone from Townsville.
"Well, I actually had a fare idea. I'm struggling today. I've been struggling for the last couple of days to get around.
"But in a strange sort of way, I miss feeling busted up - it's good."
Lahrs captain-coached the Crows, who were formed ahead of this year's Koori Knockout and are the brainchild of Jake Morris. Like the Crows, it was Lahrs's first Koori Knockout.
He played in the second-row in the side's two matches: a 24-0 win over the Tabulam Turtle Divers and a 38-0 loss to Waterloo Storm 1.
"I just physically never felt like I was in good enough shape to do it," he said of featuring in the Koori Knockout during his playing days.
"Physically, my knees aren't gonna improve ... So I just thought, bugger it, I'll just do it anyway. So at least I can say I've been out there [the Koori Knockout] and I've played in it."
Mentally invigorated by the experience, Lahrs plans to get much fitter and return to the carnival next year and then retire for good.
"We won one game, lost one game this year," he said. "For me to be satisfied, I'd like to win a few more. I think I could walk away feeling pretty happy about that."
