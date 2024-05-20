Central North Round 7: Get the latest stats, results, tables

The weather took a chilly turn for round seven of the Central North competition, which was highlighted by grand final replays in the two men's grades as Pirates hosted Moree.
It was a big day at Ken Chillingworth Oval with Pirates dedicating the day as a Family Fun Day as a fundraiser for the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation in support of Elsie Trappel and her battle with the rare genetic condition.
Here's how the round all unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
Narrabri Blue Boars 34 (N. Nott, James Baker (2), W. McDonnell (2), J. Maunder tries; T. Nichols (2) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 19 (H. Fraser, L. Muir, T. Apthorpe tries; H. King (2) cons).
Narrabri Blue Boars 36 (D. McCathie, L. Grumley, J. Booby, Z. Mallows, L.Tuckey, M. Campbell tries; M. Bradshaw (2), M. Campbell cons) d Inverell Highlanders 19 (I. Matakarawa, S. Tokailagi, C. Maloney tries; S. Tokailagi, I.Matakarawa cons).
Moree Bulls 24 (J. Ticehurst, J. Slack (2), B. Fernance tries; Conversions: C. Mcilveen (2) cons) d Pirates 19 (R. Naburu try; J. Trappel con, J. Trappel (4) pens).
Barraba Rams 29 (L Mack (2), I Devine (2), N Sweeney tries; L Mack (2) cons) d Gunnedah 7 (L Stewart try; J McKay con).
Barraba Rams 38 (C. Pursell, K. Gillogly, Z. Cabot, R. Simpson (2) tries; C. Norton (3) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 10 (M. Rogers, C. Winsor tries).
Pirates 32 (L. Daye (2), N. Robinson, J. Simpson (2), S. Partridge tries; L. Daye con) d Moree Bulls 25 (L. Appleby (3), M. Swan, A. Marchand tries).
