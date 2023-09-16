The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

10s grand final: Narrabri beat Gunnedah 26-12

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 16 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Narrabri have won their maiden 10s premiership after beating Gunnedah 26-12 in an exciting grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.