Narrabri have won their maiden 10s premiership after beating Gunnedah 26-12 in an exciting grand final at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
There was little separating the sides in the opening three quarters of exhilarating attack and counterattack action, before the Blue Boars found a higher a gear to post two unanswered tries to secure the win on Saturday, September 16.
"It was a very tough game," Narrabri co-captain Peta Cox said. "They put it to us from the very beginning ... to get over them is something amazing, something real special."
Gunnedah opened the scoring in the fifth minute when No. 4 Sarah Stewart darted over from a quick tap. Peta Lawrence added the extras: 7-0.
A short time later, Narrabri drew level, after Gunnedah made a meal of the kick-off, with Cassidy Morley weaving her way to the line and co-captain Toni Gale converting.
It remained 7-7 at the first break.
And then early in the second quarter, No. 19 Abbey Anderson produced a great runaway try, from deep in her own half, to put the Blue Boars ahead after Gunnedah had exerted all the early pressure. Gale converted: 14-7 Narrabri.
The match had turned into a war of attrition, with the heat building (25 degrees) and three players forced off injured - although Gunnedah youngster Emmy Barr remained on the field despite twice popping her shoulder out; tough stuff, that.
Narrabri led 14-7 at the main break.
When this pulsating clash resumed, the Blue Boars' defence held strong. But they were always going to be tested after a player was sin binned.
And just like she did in Gunnedah's 2019 grand final triumph, Kate O'Donnell showed great strength to barge her way to the line.
The Red Devils had reduced the margin to two points - 14-12 - with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. (At times the Red Devils were their own worst enemy as they pushed passes that led to mistakes.)
Unsurprisingly, given the absorbing back-and-forth nature of the encounter, Narrabri immediately struck back when Gale put her foot down, broke a couple of tackles and weaved her way to the line in the final minute of the third quarter. She added the extras: 21-12 Blue Boars.
And then No. 9 Bella Cruickshank spotted space on the short side, with a Red Devil laying injured on the ground, and crossed for the match-sealer.
Gunnedah, who beat minor premiers Narrabri 15-10 in the qualifying final, were attempting to become the first side to win two 10s titles.
Narrabri were beaten by Pirates in last season's grand final.
Aoning for that loss was "something special", Cox said.
"I am exhausted, but I am on top of the world," she said. "This is the best feeling."
NARRABRI 26 (Cassidy Morley, Abbey Anderson, Toni Gale, Bella Cruickshank tries; Gale 3 goals) d GUNNEDAH 12 (Sarah Stewart, Kate O'Donnell tries; Peta Lawrence goal)
