The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy, 16, charged with stealing car from Armidale home

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 16-year-old was arrested after a foot chase by police. Picture file
The 16-year-old was arrested after a foot chase by police. Picture file

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a police investigation into an alleged stolen car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.