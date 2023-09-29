A TEENAGER has been arrested after a police investigation into an alleged stolen car.
On September 27, officers attached to the New England Police District were called to a home in Armidale, after a Ford station wagon was reported stolen.
Later that day, at about 11.50pm, police spotted the car driving along Niagara Street, in Armidale.
Officers directed the driver to stop the car, which the driver allegedly failed to do.
The Ford then crashed onto a train track on Miller Street, before the driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene.
Police launched a foot pursuit, and arrested a 16-year-old boy.
He was taken to Armidale Police Station where he was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; and steal motor vehicle.
The 16-year-old was refused police bail to appear before a children's court on September 28.
The matter remains before the court.
Investigations into property crime are continuing under Operation Regional Mongoose.
