It's 'lights, camera, action' for the region's youth as one of the biggest variety shows on Tamworth's calendar returns to centre stage after a four-year hiatus.
The CAPERS school spectacular is on for November 2023, promising an arena-style arts production like no other with the help of about 1800 students from public schools across NSW's North West and New England areas.
While some kids spend spring holidays on excursions to Lake Keepit or playing laser tag, others are warming up their vocal chords in Tamworth's Conservatorium of Music.
Featured artist and Oxley High student Matthew Barratt is preparing a wide range of songs, from jazzing it up with Michael Buble's Feelin' Good, to rocking out with ACDC's Thunderstruck, to getting hip with Will Smith's rap song Men in Black.
"It's such an opportunity to branch out into a variety of songs. There are so many different songs and it's an opportunity to show off each genre I can sing, and it normally has such a huge crowd," Matthew said.
Previous years' CAPERS have sold out the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) for the two nights of art displays, music, dance, and drama performances put on by Kindergarten to Year 12 students.
"It's a great way to get kids like me and younger people to be seen and show what we can do," Mr Barratt said.
Many of New England's professional vocalists, dancers and musicians got their start at CAPERS before achieving success in professional companies across the world.
"It's a school spectacular, much along the lines of what they do in Sydney, but a rural regional one, and the only one that functions outside of Sydney and Newcastle," Department of Education arts coordination officer Di Hall said.
"It's a whole mix from the kindergarten child to the industry professional," Ms Hall said.
This year will be the 11th time CAPERS has graced the halls of TRECC.
The event is usually held every two years, but was forced to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The arts took a big hit in COVID, we couldn't sing, we couldn't play ... we haven't done this since 2019 and it just seemed easier then. It's been harder this time because the kids don't know about it. They keep asking 'what's CAPERS?'" Ms Hall said.
Though she has organised CAPERS every year since its inception, Ms Hall said this year's show was her biggest challenge yet since her usual travel and accommodation companies were out of practise.
Another challenge was coordinating the massive number of kids involved, as this year's CAPERS was promising to return bigger and better than ever.
"We've got kids from Lightening Ridge and Glen Innes this time. I think people are looking around for something to get involved in since we haven't had things like this for a while," she said.
Another challenge on the educator's plate is keeping costs down, as she says while she's received generous support from Tamworth Regional Council in securing and prepping the TRECC, support from other sources has fallen flat.
"Sponsorships are a bit hard to get these days, and I think they'll be the lifeblood of this event in the future," Ms Hall said.
Speaking of finances, the event is also expected to give a huge boost to Tamworth's visitor economy as thousands of kids, parents, and other music enthusiasts take up residence near the TRECC for the week leading up to the first performance on November 10.
"I'd love to see the TRECC full, it deserves it. There's nothing like it here any other time," Ms Hall said.
Tickets for CAPERS 23 are on sale now starting at $35.
