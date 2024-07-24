The Northern Daily Leader
Brittany Abraham posthumously awarded UNE's Honorary Doctor of Science

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 24 2024 - 5:00pm
Brittany Abraham, an Indigenous Knowledges Lecturer at the University of New England, was tragically killed in a car crash near Tamworth in March. She has been awarded a posthumous honorary Doctor of Science by the UNE. Picture supplied.
  • Brittany Abraham has been identified with the permission of her family.

Armidale woman Brittany Abraham was inspired to become an intensive care nurse after suffering spinal injuries in her youth.

Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

