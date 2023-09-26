The masts have gone up on the Lake Keepit Sailing Club's 2023/24 season.
With the start of spring, sailors have taken to the water the last two weekends.
After Quirindi sailor Michael Juchau, in his Gem 20 catamaran, took out the opening race of the season - Heat 1 of the Spring Cup Series - Breeza's Mick Bradfield claimed the honours on what club commodore Tim Corben described as a beautiful spring day on Sunday.
Although not necessarily perfect for sailing.
Originally scheduled to be the first heat of the river races, Corben said the "light, fluky winds" meant they had to revert to a bay style race.
"Even that had three boats scoring DNFs as the lake took on a very glassy look as the wind died completely," he reported.
Bradfield sailed "an excellent race" in his laser dinghy to finish ahead of Tamworth's Doug Whiteman.
Sailing his Marie 14, Whiteman was only beaten by four seconds on handicap after recording the fastest race time.
"This was close racing for an hour-and-a-half of serious concentration in virtually no breeze," Corben said.
Eleven boats all up started the race.
Racing continues this Sunday with "a fun day on the water" with no point scoring.
"It was to be the regatta for the MG14s, but the club members will sail instead," Corben said.
He added that all interested family groups are welcome to "have a go" at sailing, they just need to contact the club the day prior and they will get them "on the water".
