They've worn Pirates, Manly and Central North colours together, now Andrew and Tim Collins are preparing to pack down for NSW Country for what could be one last hurrah together.
Andrew is "99 per cent" sure he is done.
After 18 seasons of senior football, and more than 200 games for Manly and 100 for Pirates, he says it's "time for the young bulls".
Tim isn't quite as adamant. At the moment he's "undecided" if he will go around again next season.
The first brothers to suit up for the Cockatoos for around 15 years, if not longer, whether this week's Australian Rugby Shield, is or isn't their last time packing down alongside each other, both admit it will be very special to run out for NSW Country together.
"It means a lot to pull the Country jersey on, let alone with your brother," Tim said.
He has seen what it means first hand with Andrew part of the Country set-up for the last few years and younger brother Sam playing Country juniors.
"When you see the boys wear it it's very special so to be able to do that as well is pretty special," he said.
Another memorable moment to add to a list that includes tasting premiership success together and notching over 100 games for Pirates, Andrew said he "can't wait" to share the Country experience with his younger brother.
"It's good, I'm pretty excited actually," he said.
"I'm very glad I said yes," he said.
Called up to the Cockatoos squad for the tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday, about a month ago, he said it was an "unexpected" but "pretty exciting" phone call to get.
Not surprisingly, this time he didn't take too much convincing.
"Definitely no," he said with a laugh when asked about whether he had any hesitancy.
"I think it's just a good experience too."
"You go away for a week and meet a whole lot of new people and play some pretty high level rugby so I was pretty quick to say yes."
Andrew said it is well-deserved.
"He's been the best hooker in this zone for ages so very stoked for him," he said.
Last year the lone ranger in the Cockatoos side as far as Central North, this year he'll be one of four with Walcha's Henry Leslie and Quirindi's Hamish Dunbar also getting their first opportunity.
"It will be good, it's a pretty big honour," Dunbar said.
Duly recognised at the Lions' presentation on Friday night as their best and fairest, the former Sydney University first grader was great for the Kookaburras in the back row.
As was Leslie up front.
"I'm feeling pretty excited and looking forward to the experience," the prop said.
With the Rams and Lions' seasons ending over a month ago, he and Dunbar have been getting together regularly to do some training. He's also been doing some additional running sessions at home at Bendemeer.
The Cockatoos face Perth Gold first-up at 4.30pm.
