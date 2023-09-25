The Northern Daily Leader
Andrew and Tim Collins to play for NSW Country together in 2023 Australian Rugby Shield

By Samantha Newsam
September 25 2023 - 7:30pm
Andrew and Tim Collins will become the first brothers to play for the Cockatoos together for about 15 years, if not longer, in Brisbane this week. Picture by Samantha Newsam
They've worn Pirates, Manly and Central North colours together, now Andrew and Tim Collins are preparing to pack down for NSW Country for what could be one last hurrah together.

