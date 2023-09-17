Saturday was a muddy good time for local superheroes on a mission to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Tamworth's favourite - and only - mud run obstacle course 'Suck It Up Buttercup' opened bright and early on Saturday, September 16, at Farrer High School in Calala for a superhero-themed day of raising money and sinking shoes.
The theme of the day reflected both the event's goals and participants, raising money for the rescue service while receiving support from local volunteer groups, the Armidale PCYC, State Emergency Service, St John's Ambulance, the Rural Fire Service, and of course, volunteers from the Westpac helicopter itself.
Each team was encouraged to don their best superhero outfits and use their super strength to speed through the muddy obstacle course in pursuit of the ultimate prize: bragging rights.
"We were really happy with the turnout, the support from our community, and from our first responders. It came together really well," organiser and Tamworth RFS community risk manager Racheal Angel said.
The Superhero Saturday also featured the debut of the mud run's all new 8-kilometre obstacle course, alongside the well-travelled 6-kilometre run regulars have come to know and love.
The mud run fundraiser also received support from the Australian Army's Reserve unit 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers, who not only helped design the course's military-style final obstacle, but entered a team of their own to show everyone how it's done.
The unit also sent a Bushmaster military vehicle to accompany their recruitment stand manned by uniformed Australian Army members, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about the role of the Australian Army Reserve in Tamworth and New England.
Ms Angel said she'd like Tamworth's emergency services to get involved in the mud run every year and put up similar recruitment stands set up for every organisation.
"Next year we're hoping to have pop-up booths from all the first responders so people can go around and talk to them to get a better idea of what we're out there doing and what our goals are in the community," she said.
Though the RFS member also said next year might take a bit more planning to get the full impact from the potential she saw on Saturday.
"We're hoping to get more community support, more community involvement, even if they don't want to compete, to come out and help raise money," Ms Angel said.
"This year the biggest hurdle we had to come over is we scheduled it for the same time there were quite a few sporting grand finals on, so we'll need to organise around that."
