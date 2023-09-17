The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Superhero mud run gets down and dirty for Westpac chopper

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday was a muddy good time for local superheroes on a mission to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.