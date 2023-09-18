The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/History
Our History

Ratepayers to have their say on the future of the old Armidale Courthouse

September 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland says the open day is an opportunity for residents to submit new ideas about how Council can best use the space to benefit the community.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland says the open day is an opportunity for residents to submit new ideas about how Council can best use the space to benefit the community.

RESIDENTS who would like a say in the future of the Old Armidale Courthouse are invited to attend an open day at the iconic building on September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.