Woolomin farmers put council funds to good use preserving regional heritage

A passion for preserving rural history has given an old dairy separating room a new lease on life.
Wayne Mauger and Marianne Buchan applied for Tamworth council's Heritage Assistance Fund last year and received more than $2000 to replace the roof and paint the walls of the creamery at Elmdale Cottage.
Now the Woolomin farmers are encouraging other locals with heritage properties to apply for funds, not just for their own benefit, but for the whole community.
"We have loved seeing the excitement of people that live near us and those who actually lived in the cottage nearly 100 years ago. Two sisters who are now in their late 90's have visited and told us of their fond memories. The family even holds their annual get-togethers here on our farm," Ms Buchan said.
"The Heritage assistance program has given us the incentive both financially and personally to complete this project, it has been a real project of love for my husband."
More than $50,000 in funding is available now for owners of heritage-listed buildings or ones located in heritage precincts.
Applications for the fund close on Friday, July 12.
Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Working Group chair, councillor Helen Tickle, says she strongly encourages owners of heritage buildings to apply so we can preserve the region's rich history for future generations.
"Heritage tells a story. As we move through the years it's important for future generations to be able to reflect back and see how things were in the 1800s and 1900s," Cr Tickle said.
"The Heritage Assistance Fund is a council initiative to assist owners of historically significant properties to make improvements to their buildings. Funding covers works such as external paint, repairs, and replacement of certain features like verandahs, roofs, and fences."
The fund is supported by grants from the NSW Heritage Office.
Other recipients of last year's grant include The Bendemeer Hotel, Manilla's Rural Medical Clinic, Bithramere Hall, Limbri Church, Barraba's Polkadot Cafe, and a private residence in Tamworth.
More than $15,000 was left on the table last year.
For more information or to submit an application, visit trcnews.au/heritage.
