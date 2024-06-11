Historic Kurrumbede throws open gates to the public

Gunnedah's historic Kurrumbede property came alive with the spirit of the past on Saturday as the community stepped back in time for a 1930s-inspired open day.
Hosted by Whitehaven Coal and the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society, the event provided an opportunity for visitors from across the region to explore the history of the heritage-listed Kurrumbede property, originally owned by the iconic Mackellar family.
After Sir Charles Mackellar purchased the land for Kurrumbede in 1905 and completed the dwelling in 1908, it became one of Mackellar family's favourite holiday retreats.
The landscapes of North West NSW later were evoked in a number of Dorothea Mackellar's works.
The property was eventually sold and is now owned by Whitehaven, which has committed to its preservation and restoration over time.
Whitehaven Coal's General Manager Community Engagement, Darren Swain, this was only the third time in the past century that the property's grounds and historic buildings had been opened to the public.
"Our region has such a rich history, and it was wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate it," he said.
"The event was a resounding success, with hundreds of attendees participating in the free activities and enjoying the historical demonstrations. It was fantastic to see such enthusiasm and interest from the community."
Pip Murray, President of the Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society, emphasised the event's significance in celebrating Dorothea Mackellar's legacy and her family's ties to the area.
"The Mackellar family owned Kurrumbede for almost 40 years in the early 1900s, and the estate appears in several of Dorothea's most celebrated poems," Ms Murray said.
"The open day showcased the Gunnedah region's iconic heritage and underscored Dorothea Mackellar's enduring bond with our community. It provided a heartfelt tribute to her legacy and the historical significance of Kurrumbede."
Mr Swain said Whitehaven Coal intends to continue to hold similar events in the future.
"Kurrumbede is a cherished part of local history, and we aim to ensure it is celebrated and preserved for future generations," Mr Swain said.
"As part of our Heritage Management Plan, Whitehaven Coal is also investing in restoring the property's gardens."
History of Kurrumbede
Well-educated and travelled both in Australia and overseas, Dorothea often visited Kurrumbede and The Rampadells, which was on the opposite side of the river.
Many of her works, such as Dawn, published in 1911, were inspired by the local landscape.
Dorothea's brother, Malcolm, managed Kurrumbede, which was purchased at the great Burburgate Station auction in October 1905 when 47,000 acres of freehold land was sold in 58 blocks.
The Mackellars bought four blocks, which totalled 6086 acres, at an average cost of three pounds an acre.
Olympic swimmer Andrew (Boy) Charlton was working as a jackaroo on the property in the lead-up to the 1924 and 1928 Olympics, living in a shack and often training in the Namoi River.
When he arrived on Kurrumbede, Charlton couldn't even ride a horse but he quickly settled into life on the land and was said to be extremely popular with the other employees on the station.
Malcolm sold Kurrumbede to Arthur Sulman in 1939 because there were no direct Mackellar descendents. The family then moved to a home in the mountains west of Windsor.
Dorothea split her time between her Pittwater residence Tarrangaua, and Cintra, a house in Darling Point.
