Spring certainly turned on a show as Armidale Jockey Club celebrated their first full-TAB meet for the new season.
St Albert's College held their annual race day and there was a big turnout of students.
The Scone-based Allan Boyle scored the first win of the day with Mellencamp taking out the Class 1 and Maiden Plate over 1900 metres.
It was the second career win for apprentice Sarah McDonough.
Then Muswellbrook trainer Cassandra Stummer scored a win with Rivoli Star, piloted by Daniel Northey, in the 1300m Colts, Geldings and Entires Maiden.
The 2022-23 leading jockey Aaron Bullock broke through for a winner with the Theresa Stair-trained Noroads Go By in the Fillies and Mares equivalent.
Then it was the locals who got in on the winnings.
Armidale apprentice Cassey Williams rode the Robert Knight-trained China Grove to victory in the 1300m Benchmark 58.
Vad Bolozhinskyi made his trip worth it, winning his only race for the day about Mel O'Gorman's Flying Miracle in the 1100m Maiden.
Moree trainer Peter Sinclair snagged a win with Ash Morgan guiding Calgary King to a win in the 1400m Class 2.
Inverell trainer Todd Payne rounded out the winners with Spirit of Pluto taking out the 1100m Benchmark 58.
