'Frontier War Stories' podcaster Boe Spearim to speak at Myall Creek Memorial

Sunday, June 9 at 9am, hundreds of people from across Australia will gather at the Myall Creek Hall to commemorate the massacre of First Nations women, children and elderly by stockmen on Myall Creek Station in June of 1838.
A memorial to the Myall Creek Massacre was erected on the Bingara-Delungra Road in June of the year 2000 by a group of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people working together in an act of reconciliation.
The massacre site and memorial were included on the National Heritage Register in 2008 and was given NSW state heritage listing in 2010.
"Our speaker this year is Kooma, Murawarii and Gamilaraay podcaster and activist Boe Spearim, who was born in western Sydney and raised on the southside of Brisbane," a spokesperson for this year's memorial said.
"Boe has been involved in community radio since 2012, volunteering at 4zzz on the Indigi Briz program, then later studying a cert 3 in media broadcasting at 98.9fm where he found employment after leaving the station and then coming back in 2017."
Boe began hosting Let's Talk, a talkback program that discusses issues that affect First Nations people. He has also created and hosts a podcast called Frontier War Stories (boespearim.podbean.com) that has more than 160,000 downloads.
The podcast is dedicated to truth-telling about a side of Australian that has been left out of the history books.
Before finding his passion in radio, Boe got involved in activism at the Brisbane Aboriginal Sovereign Embassy which was established in March 2012 in Musgrave Park and is a current member of Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR).
"We are also delighted that Roger Knox, the 'Koori King of Country', will be with us to share songs that honour his people along with the Ngambaa Dhalaay Dancers, Gomeroi Dancers and the Tingha Nucoorilma Dancers," the spokesperson said.
"We will also be congratulating the winners of the 15th annual Thoughts and Dreams - Student Art, Writing and Song Competition - which encourages students from Kindergarten through to Year 12 across north-west NSW and the rest of the state, QLD and ACT, to address and express different concepts of reconciliation."
This year's theme is '65,000 years of Awesomeness - Let's Celebrate'.
An exhibition of the finalists will be displayed in the Myall Creek memorial hall.
"Our annual Myall Creek Massacre Memorial Commemoration is open to everyone. Those intending to participate are invited to gather at the Myall Creek Hall at 9am Sunday, June 9 for morning tea."
Lunch will be available for purchase after the ceremony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.