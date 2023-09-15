Tamworth Regional Council is finding it tough to get enough people to operate its waste facilities.
So, from Monday, September 18, waste management facilities across the region will operate with reduced hours.
Despite the changes, with council hopes will be temporary, residents are being assured they will still be able to access their local facility on at least one day during the week and on the weekend.
"Unfortunately, the labour shortages businesses are experiencing across our region are also affecting Council," Director Water and Waste at Tamworth Regional Council Bruce Logan said.
Mr Logan said the changes to opening hours are essential for the safety of staff and members of the public.
READ ALSO:
It will ensure an experienced member of staff can be on hand at all the sites during operating hours.
"Council has shuffled the opening hours of our facilities to ensure adequate staffing at each site, and for each site to be open at least once during the week and once on the weekend," Mr Logan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.