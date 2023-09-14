A BRAND new child care centre close to a shopping complex, a pub, a roundabout, and a school could soon be a reality in Tamworth.
Plans for a 120 place child care facility on Calala Lane are open for public comment, with the developer hoping to offer an essential service to local families.
The applicant, Calala Developments Pty Ltd, submitted the plans for the facility, which if approved would provide a "high quality" facility for parents five days a week.
The plans reveal the centre would cater for 29 children aged from zero to two; 44 children between two and three; and 47 children aged between four and five.
It's anticipated the centre, which is proposed for 72-74 Calala Lane, will operate on weekdays from 6:30am until 7pm.
Who will operate the centre has not been confirmed.
If the plans are given the tick of approval, a house will be demolished to make way for the centre, and a 32 space car park will be built on site.
The entry and exit to the facility off Calala Lane will be located as far away from the roundabout as possible, the plans state.
"The proposed child care facility has been suitably designed to achieve high levels of amenity for the occupants of the building," the plans read.
"And, to provide a safe and functional child care centre layout."
A traffic impact assessment indicates the new centre has the potential to generate 96 vehicle trips on Calala Lane during the peak morning period, and 84 trips during the afternoon.
But the assessment says many of these drivers would already be using the road to get to work anyway.
"The new or additional movements on the surrounding road network will be much less," the plans state.
"It is considered that this will have minimal impact on the surrounding road network."
To help keep noise down, the centre has proposed to ban outdoor play before 7am, and after 6pm, and introduce a number of mitigation measures during the construction period.
The plans are open for public comment on the NSW Planning Portal until October 6, 2023.
Once the exhibition period closes, Tamworth Regional Council staff will decide whether or not to give the development the green light.
