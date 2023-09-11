A WOMAN who allegedly sparked a police chase through Tamworth in a stolen car has been released from custody on strict conditions.
The 26-year-old woman fronted Tamworth Local Court on Sunday, September 10, after she was arrested following a pursuit in the early hours of the morning.
At about 1am on Sunday, officers attached to the Oxley Police District attempted to stop a suspected stolen car driving through South Tamworth.
Police allege the Nissan SUV had been stolen before it was spotted on Petra Avenue.
A police chase was sparked when the driver allegedly failed to stop.
A short time after, the vehicle stopped on Petra Avenue, and the driver allegedly ran into a nearby home where she was arrested.
The 26-year-old woman was taken to Tamworth Police Station, and the vehicle was seized by police.
The woman was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent by owner.
The 26-year-old was refused police bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Sunday.
She was granted conditional bail, and released from custody.
The matter will return to court later this month.
