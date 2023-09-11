The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman, 26, granted bail after alleged police chase in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 11 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was granted conditional bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
The woman was granted conditional bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A WOMAN who allegedly sparked a police chase through Tamworth in a stolen car has been released from custody on strict conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.