The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man to be sentenced in Tamworth court after Lake Keepit boat tragedy

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 7 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was charged following a tragic boating accident at Lake Keepit, near Tamworth, in December 2022. Picture file
The man was charged following a tragic boating accident at Lake Keepit, near Tamworth, in December 2022. Picture file

THE FATHER of a teenage girl killed in a tragic boating accident near Tamworth has told a court how he was shaking, sweating and ill when he found out about his daughter's death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.