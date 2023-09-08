The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Edward Picton sentenced for fraudulent bank transfers in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Edward Picton was sentenced to a 12 month intensive correction order (ICO) in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Joshua Edward Picton was sentenced to a 12 month intensive correction order (ICO) in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN has been ordered to pay back the thousands of dollars he stole from an elderly, and "vulnerable" family member with dementia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.