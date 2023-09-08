The Northern Daily Leader
Women's Health week supports women to make informed decisions

By Emma Downey
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Women's health, and supporting women to make informed decisions about their health, was the focus of an informative morning tea and lunch hosted by Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) and the Bumbira Arts and Culture Program, on Thursday September 7.

Local News

