Women's health, and supporting women to make informed decisions about their health, was the focus of an informative morning tea and lunch hosted by Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) and the Bumbira Arts and Culture Program, on Thursday September 7.
Women's Health Week 2023 runs from September 4 to 8.
About 50 to 60 women took part in the TAMS event, held at Tamworth Botanic Gardens, which started with a smoking ceremony performed by Bumbira Arts and Culture's Kaliela Thornton.
Ms Thornton then kicked off the guest speaker program with a discussion about bush medicine, which was followed by sessions from TAMS women's health nurse, Alicia Bonomo and diabetes educator Sally Endacott.
Tamworth Family Support Service and HealthWISE also took part in the day, which included a meditation session with Charlie Abra, from Tathra Collective and Bumbira.
The day was organised by TAMS Aboriginal health practitioner Kathie Williamson.
