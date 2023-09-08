There is an Aladdin's cave of treasure awaiting visitors to the 2023 Tamworth Antique Fair, which is this year being held at The Event Centre, Mecure Hotel, Scully Park in West Tamworth.
Fair organiser, Helen Brennan, said there was something for everybody among the 16 antique dealers taking part this year, who come from NSW, South Australia, Victoria and Southern Queensland.
"You will find a broad range of antiques and collectables including early colonial furniture, some gorgeous jewellery, china, silver and other types of collectables," she said.
"Our dealers will be selling and buying antique, early Australian and European furniture, antique, estate and modern jewellery, silver and silver plate, porcelain including Royal Doulton, Royal Worcester, Moorcroft, Belleek, Shelley, medals, military books and swords, flintlock pistols."
If your style runs to Asian pieces, look out for the range of Japanese antiques including Satsuma, Imari, Cloisonne vases, lacquer ware, kabuki noh mask, and netsukes.
Look closely and you will also find rare and out-of-print books, magazines and ephemera, along with interesting collectables and bric-a-brac, Mrs Brennan said.
READ ALSO:
Mrs Brennan has been organising antique fairs since 1986.
"I'm not an antique dealer - I'm an organiser," she said.
"I know nothing about antiques but enjoy working with the dealers who can tell you so much about each of their pieces - all the history and stories attached to them."
The Tamworth Antique Fair will be open from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, September 8; 10am to 5pm on Saturday, September 9, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 10
Multi day passes are available, children are free.
The venue is wheelchair friendly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.