Sunday, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day. This year's theme is 'We all have a role to play'.
In line with this theme, the Tamworth branch of crisis support charity Lifeline is giving locals a chance to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and support those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Tamworth's World Suicide Prevention Day Walk will send participants on nine laps around Number 1 Oval; one lap for each Australian killed by suicide on average every day.
Lifeline community engagement coordinator Kimberley Squires says the point of the walk is to bring people together to share the message that suicide doesn't discriminate.
"Suicide can affect any of us and having conversations about suicide are important. With open and non-judgemental conversation there's sometimes a chance to help someone access the care they need and find hope again," Ms Squires said.
According to Suicide Prevention Australia, almost half the nation - nearly 10 million people - have been affected by suicide, and it is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
People in rural areas are twice as likely to commit suicide.
With all the people affected or potentially affected by suicide, Ms Squires said it's important to take a community-wide approach.
"It is crucial that no one feels they have to face their struggles alone," she said.
READ ALSO:
Ms Squires encourages participants to open their ears and hearts to each other on the walk, and learn from members of the community from all walks of life.
"There is really no 'typical' person in the context of suicide. We do know that men are more at risk, but suicide affects all levels of education, all economic groups in our communities and all ages," she said.
Lifeline is expanding its services in the Tamworth region with a new crisis support centre and is actively searching for volunteers to answer calls and save lives.
If you, or someone you know, are feeling overwhelmed contact Lifeline 24/7: phone 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat at lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.