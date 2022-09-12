The Northern Daily Leader
More than 100 people turned out to Lifeline's Nine Laps in Tamworth to support victims of suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
September 12 2022 - 8:30am
Frances Rodger, Nadia Donn, and Belinda Edwards at the Lifeline walk. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

When Tamworth woman Belinda Edwards attempted suicide she was soon left feeling alone again without a support network.

