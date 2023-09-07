A MAN accused of breaking into a house, assaulting the occupants, and being armed with a firearm has been ordered to stay behind bars.
A 29-year-old man fronted Gunnedah Local Court on Wednesday, September 7, after he was arrested in relation to multiple alleged armed robberies.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District swooped on the man following an extensive investigation into a spate of alleged offences in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1.
Police allege at about 12:15am on the day in question, a Mitsubishi Triton, which had been reported stolen from the Gunnedah Railway Station in July, pulled up to a service station on the Newell Highway, in Narrabri.
Two men allegedly got out of the car, entered the store, threatened the attendant with a firearm, and then fled with cash.
A couple of hours later, at about 2am, the same Mitsubishi pulled up outside a home on Railway Street, Curlewis.
Two men allegedly forced entry into the home, and threatened a 54-year-old man, and a 41-year-old woman with a firearm before assaulting them.
The men allegedly made off from the house with a mobile phone, and a Nissan SUV.
They are accused of leaving the Curlewis home in the Mitsubishi and Nissan.
The occupants of the home were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.
Four children were also home at the time of the alleged break-and-enter, but they were not physically injured.
A short time later, police found the Mitsubishi abandoned, and burnt out on Lincoln Street, in Gunnedah.
A crime scene was established as officers combed the scene for clues.
The Nissan was allegedly later involved in two fail to pays at service stations in Gunnedah and Attunga.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on the same day after a police chase was sparked.
He was charged and remains before the courts.
After a police investigation, officers arrested a 29-year-old man at a home in Gunnedah at about 10:30am on Wednesday, September 6.
He was taken to Gunnedah Police Station and charged with a spate of offences.
The man is facing two counts of steal motor vehicle; two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; and four counts of use offensive weapon in company with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is also charged with special aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others; and one count of damage property by fire or explosion.
Two outstanding warrants were also executed.
The 29-year-old fronted Gunnedah Local Court on Wednesday and was formally refused bail.
The man will stay behind bars until the matter returns to court in November.
As investigations continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
