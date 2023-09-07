The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 29, refused bail after alleged break-and-enter in Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
A 29-year-old man was formally refused bail in Gunnedah Local Court. Picture file
A MAN accused of breaking into a house, assaulting the occupants, and being armed with a firearm has been ordered to stay behind bars.

