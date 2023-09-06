A MAN has been sentenced after a gun was found hidden in a pillowcase and shoved inside his couch.
Joesph Orr appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court when he was sentenced to a community-based prison term after he was found guilty by a jury of possessing a shortened firearm.
In June, a jury took almost four hours to find Orr guilty of the firearm offence, after police found a .22 calibre shortened gun hidden in a pillowcase, and shoved in the back of a couch at his North Tamworth home.
The jury found Orr knew, or could reasonably be expected to know, that the firearm had been concealed in his couch after hearing evidence during a four-day trial.
READ ALSO:
During sentencing, Judge Andrew Coleman said he accepted the firearm "was stored passively" in Orr's home, but he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the offender actually knew it was in his house.
He said the firearm belonged to another man, and there was no evidence that Orr personally handled or used the firearm.
"It just all fell apart on me," he said from the witness box.
Judge Coleman said Orr was not entitled to any leniency during sentencing, but he had shown he could live a law abiding life.
"There were periods where he did not offend," Judge Coleman said.
He said Orr needed to "rid himself" of drugs to help with his rehabilitation.
Judge Coleman said deterring the community from firearm offences played a "significant role" in sentencing.
He sentenced Orr to a two-year supervised community-based prison sentence to be served by way of an intensive corrections order, or ICO, for the possession charge.
Two related charges of using, supplying, or acquiring a defaced firearm, and not keeping a firearm safely were also subject to the two-year order.
Judge Coleman said the safety of the public would not be adversely affected by Orr serving his sentence in the community.
He added the condition Orr must participate and maintain his participation in any programs and treatment; abstain from any drugs unless prescribed; and submit to any drug tests.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.