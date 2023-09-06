The Northern Daily Leader
Joesph Orr sentenced in Tamworth District Court after guilty verdict

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Joesph Orr appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court when he was sentenced to a community-based prison term.
Joesph Orr appeared in the dock of Tamworth District Court when he was sentenced to a community-based prison term. Picture file

A MAN has been sentenced after a gun was found hidden in a pillowcase and shoved inside his couch.

