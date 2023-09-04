A COURT has heard a man punched his father in the head, threatened to kill him, and threw a bin at him when he found out his dad was dating his ex-partner.
Troy Bush appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court when he was sentenced for assaulting his father and ex-partner when he discovered they were in a relationship.
The court heard Bush had found out from a neighbour that the pair had started dating before he went to the house to assault them.
After arriving at the Tamworth home, Bush kicked down the front door, punched his ex-partner on the left side of the head, and then asked where his father was.
Bush found his father, punched him in the head, kicked him in the side, and hit him in the head.
He threatened to kill his father, grabbed a knife, and threw a bin at him, before leaving the house and smashing a car outside.
"I'm not scared of jail," Bush was heard yelling.
Judge Andrew Coleman said the offence had been committed in the home, where the victims should not have felt fearful.
"It was committed in the home where both of them were entitled to feel safe," Judge Coleman said.
Bush was located by police walking along Goonoo Goonoo Road where he told an officer he had a fight with his "old boy", and had knocked him out.
He had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault; and one charge of aggravated break-and-enter occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard Bush had experienced a disadvantaged upbringing, had been a part of anti-social peer groups, and had started drinking from a young age.
Before appearing in court, Bush had told a health professional he had regret and remorse for his actions, and his outburst was "impulsive", rather than "premeditated".
Judge Coleman said Bush's troubled childhood had reduced his moral culpability, and the facts of the offending were somewhat "unusual".
But, he said Bush "simply cannot act in the way he did".
Judge Coleman convicted Bush and sentenced him to a three-year supervised community-based prison sentence, or an intensive corrections order (ICO).
He backdated the sentence to September 2022, to accommodate for time served while Bush was held in custody.
Judge Coleman told the court a community-based sentence would help with Bush's rehabilitation and his risk of re-offending.
He said community safety would be "enhanced" by the sentence, rather than "jeopardised".
During sentencing, two domestic violence-related charges of destroying or damaging property; and stalk or intimidate with intent to fear physical or mental harm were taken into account.
Bush was also convicted and sentenced for one count of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Bush is required to be of good behaviour, stay away from alcohol and drugs unless prescribed, and participate in any programs or treatment for the duration of the sentence.
