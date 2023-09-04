The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

A registrar has started at Tamworth's Ear Nose and Throat clinic

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is some relief for patients suffering from ear, nose and throat complaints, with a new registrar starting at Tamworth hospital's Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.