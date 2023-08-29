Kootingal Country Fair organisers are inviting local artists to join their entertainment program on the public stage in the Kootingal Recreational Grounds for this year's event, which coincides with Father's Day on Sunday, September 3.
Organising committee secretary Greg Crowe said local artist Charly Hackett will compare the entertainment program on the day, with local duo Liz Murray and her daughter, Ella, among the artists set to perform, along with a display by the Tamworth City Dance Academy.
Mr Crowe said the stage was one example of many local projects to have benefited from proceeds raised by past Kootingal Country Fairs.
"All funds raised by previous fairs goes back into the community to improve local infrastructure," Mr Crowe said.
"As well as the entertainment stage, we've recently helped update the lights at the tennis court, so we're looking for a new project," he said.
Mr Crowe said one of the projects the committee was considering was to replace the ageing shade sails in the Kootingal Recreational Reserve.
While the fair is free to enter, organisers are asking for a gold coin donation on entry.
Being Father's Day, for a slightly higher $5 entry donation, people will go into the draw to win a poly rainwater tank and pump.
Mr Crowe was expecting about 130 market stalls to set up on the day, while there would also be a special display by Kootingal Motor Club, and pony rides, duck pond games and face painting for the kids.
"We'll also have the NSW Rural Fire Service on hand to provide some tips on how to make your home safer this summer, " Mr Crowe said.
"There will be plenty of food stalls to choose from, including the Nundle Pie Shop."
The Kootingal Country Fair will be held at Kootingal Recreational Reserve, from 9am to 2pm.
