Kootingal Country Fair promises more entertainment this year

By Emma Downey
August 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Kootingal Country Fair organisers are inviting local artists to join their entertainment program on the public stage in the Kootingal Recreational Grounds for this year's event, which coincides with Father's Day on Sunday, September 3.

