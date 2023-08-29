The Northern Daily Leader
Boxing: Rohan Martin talks motivation and winning two consecutive Golden Gloves medals

By Zac Lowe
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
Now training twice daily, Rohan Martin has dreams of one day representing Australia at the Olympics. Picture by Zac Lowe.
For many people, a silver medal at a national championship would be reason to celebrate.

