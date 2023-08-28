Mitch Swift would have hit his pillow on Sunday a tired but satisfied man.
Three finals for three wins isn't a bad day at the office: but a physically and mentally draining one.
Especially when it comes down to only a few points between the season being over and continuing on.
The best part is he gets to do it all again this weekend.
"I'll be dead come grand final time," Swift joked.
"[But] No I love it."
He possibly wasn't so much it when, after slogging it out for two games on the field, the Glen Innes women's side he coaches were locked in a minor semi-final arm wrestle with Tamworth.
It wasn't quite what his heart needed.
But they held on to get the win, 24-22, courtesy of a 35th minute 80m runaway try to Hunter Wildfires-bound Brooke Klingner.
"The girls are amazing," Swift said.
"Out of the 20 I think I had 11 or 12 that had never played football before (at the start of the season).
"They've come so far and I'm so proud of them."
It was a see-sawing tussle.
The Elkettes jumped out to a 10-nil lead at the first break, but the Magpies stormed their way back to lead 12-10 at half-time.
Troubling the Elkettes with their offloading game and some great runs from Paige Leonard, Aimee Watts then charged through a couple of defenders to stretch their lead to 17-10 mid-way through the third quarter.
But the Elkettes hit straight back, Mia Baker slicing through from 60m out, the conversion locking up the scores at 17-all.
Leonard though, after back-to-back penalties, scored right on three-quarter time for a 22-17 lead.
As the tension built around Moran Oval, a loose carry provided the opportunity for Klingner to race away for her second. She added the extras to put the Elkettes back in front.
Swift said it was a really gutsy effort from his side. After conceding 17 unanswered points it would have been easy for them to put their heads down and let the Magpies run over them.
"But they didn't. They stuck it out and they did what they were told and they won," he said.
But, it could have easily gone either way.
"They (Magpies) played really good football and I wouldn't have been surprised if they'd won; it was that close," he said.
Earlier, after packing down at No.8 for Tenterfield in their 22-19 win over Baa Baas in the third grade minor semi, he pretty much swapped jerseys and ran straight back out for the Glen Innes second grade side, which he also coaches. They did it a bit more comfortably, beating Armidale 32-17.
Both will now face Tamworth in this Saturday's preliminary final while the women will take on the Barbets.
"Baa Baas will be hard but we'll go there and play our game and see how we go," Swift said as "Sweet Caroline" reverberated from the changerooms.
