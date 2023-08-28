Observing at roundabouts, crossroads, or other junctions. Best to check left to right, and both sides of the car.

Not checking mirrors: Mirrors are one of the most important assets when it comes to driving.

Not checking blind spots before moving off.

Ignoring road signs: A common mistake is not stopping at a 'Stop Sign' and not waiting more than three-seconds before taking off. When at a stop sign be sure to count to three seconds in your head, or spell out 'STOP'.