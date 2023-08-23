A very unimpressed cat had to be chopped off a fire tower in one of the rescues undertaken by Australian fire fighters in Canada.
Rural Fire Service District Inspector Bronwyn Waters was part of a contingent of 30 firies deployed to combat devastating wildfires sweeping the country.
She has only recently returned home to Tamworth.
"We had to evacuate a fire tower. This person we had to evacuate, she basically lives up there during her shifts and signals out if she sees a fire," Insp Waters said.
"So we had to evacuate her, but also her cat Sir Pawsey. And Sir Pawsey was not quite impressed by the helicopter ride, but that was the only way we could evacuate."
Inspector Waters was in Canada for five weeks as part of a reciprocal arrangement.
READ ALSO:
"We had Canadian firefighters help us during the 2019-2020 fire season, so we do the same thing for them," Inspector Waters said.
"They were stretched and exhausted. The fire that I went to started on the 5th of May and it was almost August when I got back. They have over a thousand fires going now.
"Like us, they had been going for a long time and we went over the give them a hand and a break. It is also a way to help and pay them back for everything they have done for us."
Inspector Waters said it was her father who initially drew her to firefighting.
"I remember the smell of smoke on his clothes and I didn't realise he was part of the service, he would go on to volunteer for 74 years," she said.
"I grew up on a large property and it was a necessity to prepare the area and do your part. But then I thought I could more than this."
Inspector Waters has become a valuable member of the NSW RFS, fighting numerous bushfires and completing three stints overseas; two in Canada and one in America.
She said from the moment they touched down everything moved fairly fast.
"We landed in Edmonton. We had a day of briefing, given our gear, work out which fires we were going to and then the next day we were on the road," she said.
In total Inspector Waters worked for 35 days, completing a rotation of 14 days on and two days off, and working in a variety of positions.
"I was part of the incident management team and got to coordinate aircrafts, then I moved into public information and was working with a lot of industries people and communities, such as oil fields and keeping in contact with First Nations people. Then I was a situation officer," she said.
Inspector Waters said she had the chance to work with a range of international firefighters.
"The South Africans every morning would sing their national anthem and then they'd sing just good morning songs," she said.
"Just the harmonies and they had beautiful voices, and it was just such a delightful way to start my morning."
Compared to an Australian bushfire, Inspector Waters said the Canadian fire season is quite different.
"Their fires are quite extreme as well, with all the pine trees and aspen. Some areas you walked through had really thick pine and aspens and that made access a huge issue," she said.
"They have a very different fire season compared to an Australian.
"They do not use a lot of firetrucks like we do, so rural firetrucks.
"They have a lot of hoses and a lot of water supply around a lot of lakes, dams, beaver dams, and portable dams. Then they use a lot of aircrafts."
Inspector Waters said her love of firefighting comes from a desire to help people.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.