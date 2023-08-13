The Northern Daily Leader
Three men face Dubbo court after Castlereagh Hotel brawl

August 14 2023 - 9:30am
A messy pub fight in Dubbo that led to the use of capsicum spray by police has seen three Tamworth men placed on court orders.

