Steam trains may no longer rule the rails, but their mechanical allure continues to capture hearts this week as they roll into Tamworth and Armidale.
Transport Heritage NSW's 'New England Steam Tour', held once every two years, saw its tickets disappear faster than a puff of steam, selling out within it's first weekend to 4500 eager rail riders.
The tour was a huge success, according to a spokesperson from Transport Heritage NSW, who thanked the efforts of a huge cohort of volunteers for keeping these century-old engines running.
READ ALSO:
Locomotive 3265 first hit the tracks in 1902 and was given the nameplate 'Hunter' in 1933 for its service carrying passengers through the Hunter Valley to Newcastle.
Hunter ran across NSW for 66 years before retiring in 1968 after racking up almost 3 million kilometres.
Restored by the Powerhouse Museum in 2009, Hunter received further repairs with Transport Heritage NSW and returned to service in 2019.
Hunter's younger sister, locomotive 3526, was built in 1917 and received the nickname 'Nanny' in 1924.
Nanny spent much of her working life carting passengers between Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
Nanny's service ended in 1967 but the NSW Rail Museum kept her well-maintained and chugging along until 1975, when the museum relocated to Tirlmere, about a 60-minute drive Southwest of Sydney.
After the relocation, Nanny was put in storage until early 2004, when she hit the rails anew, though this time carrying heavy battle scars which would ultimately put her out of commission again in 2014.
However, after plenty of blood, sweat, and tears were poured into repairs by Transport Heritage NSW, Nanny roared back to life in 2018 and is now bringing smiles to kids in our region.
The 2023 New England Steam Tour runs from August 11 to 20, and features return trips from Tamworth to Kootingal and Armidale to Uralla, as well as one-way trips from Maitlaind to Werris Creek and Werris Creek to Armidale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.