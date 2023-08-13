The Northern Daily Leader
Steam train chugs through Tamworth, Armidale, and Werris Creek

By Jonathan Hawes
August 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Steam trains may no longer rule the rails, but their mechanical allure continues to capture hearts this week as they roll into Tamworth and Armidale.

