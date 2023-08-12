Former Walcha councillor and well-loved local Gregory Schaefer couldn't fool many of the town's children when he dressed up every year as Father Christmas during council-run festivities.
Cr Schaefer's brother, Murray, said some of the children would recognise him, and say: "Schaef, how come you're here and why are you dressed up as Santa Claus?"
"But other kids didn't recognise him and it was just a bit of fun," Mr Schaefer said.
The well-known local was born and raised in Walcha where he died at the age of 64 from a heart attack while asleep at home in his favourite lounge chair.
Mr Schaefer, said he later discovered his brother had been outside on his property in Walcha when "he came home and put some tea in the oven... and sat down in the recliner chair and basically didn't wake up."
Cr Schaefer was elected as a councillor to the Walcha Shire Council in December 2021.
Walcha's mayor Eric Noakes described him as a "passionate councillor" with a "quick mind and rational in debate".
"[He] represented his community with honesty and integrity, [and] during council meetings his anecdotes and historical snippets were informative and witty, and all councillors will miss these light moments," Cr Noakes wrote in an eulogy posted on the council's website.
Cr Noakes said Cr Schaefer would be remembered for extensive community work, including involvement in breeding and competing with horses, volunteer work at the Walcha Sports Club, liquor accord, event hospitality and show ground.
"Greg's vision forged over many years to bring a new industry to Walcha, in the form of renewable energy, with the aim to make us a more sustainable region is yet to be realised, but his input will inform the path ahead," Cr Noakes said in the eulogy.
Murray Schaefer said his brother's death was unexpected but "not a shock" because he had been suffering from heart problems for some time and recently had a stint in hospital.
"Nobody's prepared for it [death] when it does happen," Mr Schaefer said.
Cr Schaefer grew up on his family's sheep and cattle property, "Ellendonan", where he stayed and worked, later taking over the property after his parents' deaths during the 1990s.
As a fresh-faced country boy, he attended the nearby Walcha Central School, later attending Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School in Tamworth, from 1971 to 1976.
While studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Economics at the University of New England (UNE), Cr Schaefer played First XV rugby for Robb College. He was also recently awarded a life membership to the Robb College Alumni.
During his adult life, Cr Schaefer was actively involved in a range of committees and groups, including the Rodeo Committee and the Walcha Bushman's Carnival Association's Committee.
He was also the treasurer and past president of the Walcha Campdraft Association, an association member for about 48 years, and played for the Walcha Rugby Union Club (RAMS) until he was nearly 40, Murray Schaefer said.
Mr Schaefer said the town of Walcha and all its inhabitants stood in place for the wife and children his brother never had.
"He was a very compassionate man," Mr Schaefer said.
"Even though Gregory knew he was suffering with a weak heart, he always saw the glass as half full - he was extremely optimistic."
