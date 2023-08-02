The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Bullimbal School celebrates Education Week with gains in literacy

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been about five years since Bullimbal School in Tamworth introduced a literacy program specifically for children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.