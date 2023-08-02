It's been about five years since Bullimbal School in Tamworth introduced a literacy program specifically for children with intellectual and physical disabilities.
As a result, the school's principal Brett Pearson said he had noticed huge gains in the self-confidence and achievements the students have made.
"It's just phenomenal to see the progress our students are making," Mr Pearson said.
"Not only at the individual level for students but also at the whole class and whole school level."
The 86-student 'special needs school' in South Tamworth is expected to wrap up Education Week 2023 on Friday August 4, with a family assembly to acknowledge the students' achievements.
Mr Pearson said the school searched "far and wide" for a suitable educational program.
They settled on a US-style program called Comprehensive Literacy For All, which is heavily based on research and best practices in caring for students with complex learning and support needs.
"We needed a program that would cater for every child who walks through our doors," Mr Pearson said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Pearson said students now had a variety of writing and communication tools at hand to suit their abilities, such as flip charts, QWERTY keyboards, or sensory pencils.
"What we want is for our students to be as independent as they possibly can be in their writing," je said.
"We want them to experience being able to put down in their writing their own thoughts and feelings or comments about a particular topic.
"Which I think is really exciting and powerful for our students."
For those students who find it difficult to relax and focus on reading, the school also has Inka the chocolate brown therapy dog who patiently sits beside them.
"We will have Inka sit with students when they're engaging in independent reading and to look at the books with the students," Mr Pearson said.
"So the student can read to Inka, and Inka will follow through with them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.