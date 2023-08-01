At the beginning of the season, Josh Trindall had just commenced his new role as head coach of the Narrabri Blues.
His was a relatively short-notice appointment, having been announced by the club in January. At the time, Trindall was a touch trepidatious as the Blues had lost a number of their most experienced players in recent seasons and were relying on a spate of young up-and-comers to fill the void in first grade.
But after their round 14 loss to the Werris Creek Magpies on Saturday, which concluded their season and consigned the Narrabri to the bottom of the ladder, Trindall had somewhat changed his tune.
"I've got to see what path the committee is taking, but I feel after today that I don't want to just leave it how it is now. It makes me feel like I should [stay on]," Trindall said.
Though he stopped short of committing to a return as coach in 2024, Trindall was "proud as of these young fellas" for the way they turned the season around.
Having begun 2023 with two consecutive mercy rule losses, then forfeiting during the second half of the round eight game against Dungowan due to injuries, Trindall was initially downbeat.
But the Blues "went back to the drawing board" mid-season, he said, to reassess their approach and revive their motivation.
"We were getting flogged, mercy ruled, and these young fellas could have said 'Nah, f*** this. I'm not going to go through this'," Trindall said.
"To their credit, they kept turning up through the cold, going to training, travelling away, and being competitive."
That determination became a defining feature of their season, and the team subsequently "turned a corner" in the last third of the competition.
"Norths beat us 36-20 at home, and we held our own there," Trindall said.
"We went to Kootingal, and it was 28-20 at one stage, Boggabri the same thing, then we beat Gunnedah last week and then today [we competed].
"So the last five weeks, there was a difference in the way we were playing."
So marked was the change in their performances that, despite losing all but one game and finishing last on the ladder, Narrabri cheered and celebrated in the changerooms after Sunday's game.
"I've had feedback from everyone that they've enjoyed this year more than any other year," Trindall said.
"We've created more of a positive environment. Even though we are losing, everyone's been positive and they're just enjoying playing football."
