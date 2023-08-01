The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Josh Trindall on how the Narrabri Blues laid the groundwork for future success

By Zac Lowe
August 1 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Trindall sinks to a knee momentarily after the Narrabri Blues' narrow loss to Werris Creek on Sunday. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Josh Trindall sinks to a knee momentarily after the Narrabri Blues' narrow loss to Werris Creek on Sunday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

At the beginning of the season, Josh Trindall had just commenced his new role as head coach of the Narrabri Blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.