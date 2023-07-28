The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth cabinetmaker tests his talents at WorldSkills Nationals

Updated July 28 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Talented cabinetmaking student from TAFE NSW Tamworth, Hayden Michalski, is taking his skills to the national stage at the WorldSkills National competition in Melbourne next month.

