Talented cabinetmaking student from TAFE NSW Tamworth, Hayden Michalski, is taking his skills to the national stage at the WorldSkills National competition in Melbourne next month.
Having honed his craft for the last four years at Kookaburra Kitchens, Hayden recently qualified for the Nationals at a preliminary competition in Newcastle, and is the only Tamworth tradie to make it this far in the competition.
"It's a bit nerve-wracking," he said.
The Nationals brings together more than 500 vocational students, with the winners getting the chance to join the Australian Skillaroos team which will compete with 75 other nations at the international championships in France next year.
"Basically you get a set of plans on the day and you have to go through and build it. None of us know what it is until we get there on the day, and we're judged on the quality of it," Hayden told the Leader.
Speaking about the upcoming challenge, Hayden said he was both excited and nervous, but most of all he wanted to do his mentors proud.
"Not a lot of people get an experience like this, so I'm looking forward to doing my best for myself, my region, and my boss, as well as my TAFE teachers," he said.
Hayden gave a big thanks to his TAFE NSW teacher, Dylan Walsh, for encouraging him to take part in the competition.
"None of this would be possible without him," Hayden said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Walsh said he was proud of Hayden and his progress, particularly with how well the young man had adapted to working in a "real-world setting".
"This can be confronting for some students, so building these practical skills early builds confident and competent cabinetmakers who can hit the ground running in the workplace," he said.
TAFE has taken Hayden a long way from where he started, as the young woodworker said he'd never even considered a trades career as a kid.
"I had no idea I wanted to do it, to be honest, my dad just rocked up here one day to see if they had a job going. They weren't but they gave me a work placement anyway and soon enough I had an apprenticeship," he said.
From those humble beginnings in Taminda, Hayden followed his teacher's advice to enter the WorldSkills regional competition in Newcastle, earning a place for himself at the Nationals and a shot at an all-expenses paid trip to Lyon, France for the 47th WorldSkills International Competition finals in 2024.
Once the competition is over, the cabinet maker said he's excited to come back home to continue working at Kookaburra Kitchens with his boss, mentor, and friend Lee Edler.
"He's a good worker, got great attention to detail, is very punctual, and has got his head screwed on," Mr Edler said.
The experienced tradesmen and owner of Kookaburra Kitchens spoke highly of Hayden's skills.
"I'd like to see him get his own business one day," Mr Edler said.
Mr Edler advocates for more kids to "give the trades a go" at TAFE NSW and wants to see more government support and subsidies to the education provider in an effort to address skills shortages in the region.
"Every tradie I speak to is chasing workers, chasing skilled trades, so the more apprentices we can get through working on that shortage will be beneficial for everyone," he said.
Mr Elder also said competitions like the Nationals helped encourage the best and brightest to become future leaders in the industry.
The WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from August 17 to 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.