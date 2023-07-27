A SECOND bushfire has broken out on the outskirts of Tamworth as firefighters remain on the scene.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews rushed to Avoca Road, in Tintinhull, at about 10:25am on Thursday following reports of a grass fire.
Tamworth District Control Centre second-in-charge Steve Carstens told the Leader the small grass fire had burnt through several hectares, but crews from Kootingal, Moore Creek, and Tamworth had the blaze under control.
Mr Carstens said the flames had been put out, and firefighters remained at the scene to make sure the blaze was "blacked out".
"It's not moving anywhere," he said.
It's the second grass fire in less than 24 hours after a blaze broke out in Kootingal on Wednesday afternoon.
The RFS had controlled the fire in scrub on Ormans Lane, Kootingal, by 5.11pm, with firefighters patrolling the edges of the burned area by 8pm.
Mr Carstens said the fire spread across 16 hectares, and the cause was still under investigation.
District officer Phillip Brunsdon said the blaze was still being controlled as firefighters battled rough conditions.
He said firefighters were experiencing difficulties working in a rugged, steep gully.
The conditions meant firefighters were predominantly using hand tools to fight the flames.
The RFS will continue to work through the evening.
