Two medical students on temporary placements in the Liverpool Plains are expected to bolster the region's access to health professionals but some say the state government should foot the bill.
Councillors at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) ordinary meeting on July 26, endorsed an invitation from the Royal Doctors' Network (RDN) to participate in the Bush Bursary Program.
Under the program, the RDN selects the best student doctors, nurses and midwives from universities across the state who have applied to undertake a two-week placement in a rural, regional or remote hospital or clinic.
The LPSC has estimated the council contribution at $9,000, which would come from unrestricted cash reserves.
The cost would consist of $3000 to participate, $4200 for 14 nights accommodation for two people at $150 per night, and $1800 for miscellaneous expenses, such as meals and travel.
LPSC General Manager Gary Murphy said the allocated costs are conservative estimates, and that savings would be made where possible.
READ ALSO:
Mr Murphy said enquiries would be made as to whether the medical students could be housed in the two new sustainable units that were built at Quirindi hospital for visiting health staff earlier this year.
However, Cr Paul Moules raised objections to the proposed cost being carried by ratepayers, saying it is "a great idea" but the bursary program should be funded by the state.
"Doctors in NSW should be a NSW government problem," Cr Moules said.
It was a concern echoed by Cr Donna Lawson who said the financial contribution towards a short-term placement of health professionals should be taken from state coffers.
"However, given the status of our access to GPs in the area, we just need to pick up the slack," Cr Lawson said.
"And we should do whatever we can. This [Bush Bursary Program] might help, but it might not. It's not a huge amount of money."
The Bush Bursary Program is expected to give students a taste of regional life, with LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM) saying it is an ideal lifestyle for young professionals and those looking to raise their families, with plenty of water and sporting activities.
"It [the Bush Bursary Program] is another initiative to try and bring people here to experience what it's like here in order to try and attract them back here when they become fully trained," Cr Hawkins said.
Meanwhile, Liverpool Plains Shire Council has also approved a recommendation to cease a trial of Saturday opening hours at Quirindi Library from July 29.
The motion was passed at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, July 26.
It does mean the library will remain open over the lunchtime period going forward.
While the current Tuesday to Friday operating hours at Werris Creek Library will be retained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.