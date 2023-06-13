For most teenagers, the thought of a three-week trip across Europe and the US with their parents would be the stuff of nightmares.
But as far as Noah Warren is concerned, he can't wait to jet off with his father, John, and the rest of their NSW Country teammates to play baseball in Vienna and Prague.
The Tamworth-based pair made history recently, when they became the first father-son duo to be selected for the representative side, despite a 33-year age gap between them.
"I hate to say it, but there were some tears from me [when we were selected]," John said.
The emotion was mutual, Noah said, who described his father as "my best friend".
"We've got a bond that most fathers and sons don't have," he said.
"I think I [got emotional] a bit as well. It's just something we'll never forget."
After the pair both played crucial roles in helping NSW Country win the Tamworth Baseball June Carnival A Grade competition over the weekend - Noah scored two hits in the final against Tamworth while John pitched out the last two innings - they began the journey to Vienna today, where they will play a series of preliminary games to prepare for the Prague Baseball Week.
This year marks Noah's first in the NSW Country side, whereas his father first played for the Australian Provincial side on the same tour in 1997.
John was selected for the tour again after it became a NSW Country fixture in 2008, 2018, and was supposed to go in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down international travel.
"I grew up watching him play down here for Warriors. I wanted to be like him," Noah said.
"He's seen the level of baseball we're going to go up against [in Europe], so it helps me to prepare for it."
At 52, John knows his time playing baseball at a representative level is most likely coming to an end.
And while he spoke to the Leader, it was clear that the majority of his focus was now on Noah, who harbours dreams of playing professionally and who, according to his father, has the potential to do so.
"He's got a lot of talent, he's done a lot of training, lost a lot of weight and gotten very fit," John said.
The primary hurdle for the 19-year-old so far has been overcoming his own body.
Chronic injuries throughout his adolescence culminated in a spinal stress fracture incurred while he was training in the US last year.
But rather than let his body's failure undermine his mentality, John remarked with pride how Noah returned from the setback more determined and committed than ever.
"It put him out for a season," he said.
"So for him to have come back so quick, and make improvements every week is insane. He is really getting looked at in a hurry, because he's come along so quick."
To that end, after they compete against the Czech Republic, Austria, and the American-based BBJO Globetrotters in the Prague Baseball Week from June 21 to 24, the Warren boys will travel to Seattle where Noah will embark on the World Baseball Showcases tour.
Once there, Noah will be under the eye of Steve Fish, an American who once coached the Australian under 18s side and is a current scout for the Boston Red Sox.
WIth the invigorated mindset Noah has shown since returning from injury, John knows the trip will be beneficial for his son.
"He just wants to keep improving," he said.
"With all the work that he's done, he's seeing the improvements. And the more he sees improvement, the more he wants to work.
"That's fantastic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.