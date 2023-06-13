The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Baseball: Noah and John Warren to represent NSW Country in Europe

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 13 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah and John Warren are more than just father and son, they're best mates. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Noah and John Warren are more than just father and son, they're best mates. Picture by Zac Lowe.

For most teenagers, the thought of a three-week trip across Europe and the US with their parents would be the stuff of nightmares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.