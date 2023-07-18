Tamworth's LGBTIQA+ community is set to bring glitz and glamour to town for its third annual Pride Fair Day on Saturday, September 23.
The day, to be held at Bicentennial Park, will be filled with colour and joy, with an array of drag performances, live music, a fashion show, the perpetual trophy competition, and an inclusive after party at The Press Bar.
Tamworth Pride president William Weller said the newest addition to the event - the fashion show - will perfectly incorporate the fair day's theme of 'This is Me'.
"Encouraging people to dress up in ways they would feel comfortable, around people who they feel comfortable with [is the point]," he said.
The theme embodies the importance of acceptance and pride, as in recent years the Australian pride community has witnessed an increase in backlash through the likes of anti-trans rallies, the cancellation of drag queen story times, hate speech, and much more.
"There's been a lot of issues in regards to drag queens and trans people, so making it a comfortable environment to allow people to express themselves however they are, or however they wish, is sure to add more colour to the day," Mr Weller said.
Mr Weller said he was thrilled to have the support from the Tamworth community, especially from Luke Fielding, the owner of The Press Bar where the after party will be held.
"Luke has always tried to make The Press feel like a queer-friendly venue, and also support the queer community here," he said.
Be sure to save the date for the Tamworth Pride Inc Annual Fair day in September.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
