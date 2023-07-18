The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Preparations progressing for third annual Tamworth Pride Fair Day

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's LGBTIQA+ community is set to bring glitz and glamour to town for its third annual Pride Fair Day on Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.